Bryce Ford-Wheaton the ultimate sleeper receiver for the Steelers

When it comes to the NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves on their ability to draft wide receivers outside of the first round and turn them into stars. The list goes on and on including current starters George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

The 2023 NFL draft needs to yield the Steelers a third receiver, one who can play inside and outside, offering some schematic freedom and a legitimate deep threat in the middle of the field. One of the players the Steelers have in who fits the bill and is a ridiculous athletic specimen is former West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton. NFL analyst Kent Lee Platte, the guru of RAS shared the scored for Ford-Wheaton and his numbers are staggering.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/pI7be1kVNH pic.twitter.com/zA6Icd8Klf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

Don’t get me wrong, Ford-Wheaton isn’t Calvin Johnson. Primarily because his catch rate is too low for a guy his size and he doesn’t appear to be willing to work on getting separation, instead trusting his physical advantage. But as a third or fourth-round pick, Wheaton-Ford is a low-risk/high-reward player the Steelers could use.

More 2023 NFL draft!

ESPN projecting offensive tackle and cornerback with Steelers top picks 2023 NFL draft: Steelers updated draft needs ranked Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman has pre-draft visit with Steelers

Follow all of your favorite Pennsylvania teams at Steelers Wire, Nittany Lions Wire, Sixers Wire and Eagles Wire!

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire