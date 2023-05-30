Bryce Ford-Wheaton named Giants’ most exciting UDFA

Following the 2023 NFL draft, the New York Giants signed several undrafted rookie free agents and invited a handful more to minicamp.

Among those signed was West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, a player with a high ceiling who fell off draft boards due to inconsistency and lacking production.

Still, Ford-Wheaton was a priority free agent and several teams rushed to sign him. Ultimately, the 23-year-old picked the Giants over the Philadelphia Eagles and others.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named Ford-Wheaton one of the most exciting UDFA in football.

Signing undrafted free agent Bryce Ford-Wheaton could wind up being a move that impacts the group as well due to his blend of height, weight and speed. The West Virginia alum came in at 6’3″, 221 pounds in the pre-draft process and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash. He didn’t have bad production at West Virginia either, racking up 675 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with J.T. Daniels as his quarterback. The Giants have one of the more nebulous wide receiver rooms in the league. There’s no clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver and the opportunity is there for an undrafted free agent to make a path for himself. Ford-Wheaton’s physical tools will give him an advantage over some of the competition.

Ford-Wheaton was one of the most athletic players to come out of college last year. He earned an RAS score of 9.97, which ranked him 11th out of 3,048 wide receivers from 1987 to 2023. He has also drawn many pro comparisons to Calvin Johnson.

If Ford-Wheaton can even scratch the surface of his potential, the Giants and general manager Joe Schoen got a steal.

Advertisement

Related

J.J. Watt expects Giants to have a better 2023 season than Jets 32 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2023 Giants named a 'best fit' for DeAndre Hopkins

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire