Bryce Dortch: Rutgers basketball’s 2024 class will help the Scarlet Knights go to the next level

Bryce Dortch believes that this current recruiting class will build upon the foundation currently in place at Rutgers. A three-star small forward, Dortch sees the incoming class of freshman as being a group that can help Rutgers take the next step in the Big Ten.

A 6-foot-8 forward from Brimmer and May (Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts), Dortch is a pivotal piece in the 2024 recruiting class. He had a strong offer list that included Marquette, UMass, Seton Hall, Texas A&M and VCU among others.

He is the No. 147 player in the nation according to 247Sports, where he also is ranked as the No. 33 power forward. ESPN ranks him as the seventh-best player in Massachusetts.

Committed to Rutgers since this past June, Dortch has been rock solid in his commitment all the way through signing in December. Now with his arrival at Rutgers just months away,

“I’m excited about playing at the RAC and just competing with a great group of guys,” Dortch told Rutgers Wire on Sunday. “I think the players before us have really changed Rutgers basketball, but I do think we can come in and continue that upward trend.”

His class, Dortch said, is determined to leave a mark on the program.

“Because (of) how bad we all want to run,” Dortch said. “I know that is a collective goal of ours.”

Dortch had a strong season, including a number of double-double performances that point to the continued rounding out and development of his game. Since committing to Rutgers over the summer, he has been steadfast in his verbal.

His belief in the program and connection with the Scarlet Knights staff carried him across the finish line to signing in December.

The initial attraction to Rutgers, Dortch said, was “Because of the coaching staff and relationships I have with them.”

“My relationship with the staff is great,” Dortch said. “It has been solid since I first met them and has only gotten better as time has gone by.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire