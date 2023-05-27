Bryce Dortch previews his Rutgers basketball official visit: ‘I wanted to let my parents get a chance to see the school’

Four-star small forward Bryce Dortch will be taking a visit to Rutgers basketball next week for an official visit, this as the Big Ten program continues to do well in his recruitment.

Ranked the No. 125 player in the nation according to Rivals, Dortch is a 6-foot-7 forwad at Brimmer & May School (Chestnut Hill, MA). He recently took an official visit to Marquette and holds an offer list that includes UMass, Providence, Seton Hall, Temple, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech among others.

Dortch is a class of 2024 recruit.

His return visit to Rutgers, he said, is based on his previous trip to the Scarlet Knights this past fall. He says that a “great relationship” with the Rutgers coaching staff is standing out about the program.

“I’ve been there for an unofficial before and I enjoyed it,” Dortch told Rutgers Wire this week. “Also, I wanted to let my parents get a chance to see the school.”

His visit to Rutgers is scheduled for June 2.

As for his hopes for the official visit, Dortch said it is simple in terms of what he is looking for.

“My parents’ reaction because it is their first time seeing the school,” Dortch said. “Like I said, I’ve been on campus before and seen a-lot of it. I’m also looking to see stuff that has been added on campus and stuff I haven’t seen (yet).”

Dortch doesn’t have any other visits scheduled “as of right now” although he said might schedule an official visit to Virginia Tech. In terms of a timetable, Dortch said he is letting the process play out right now.

“I’m not sure,” Dortch said about a potential timetable. “Things have been picking up speed but I’m trying to find the right fit as of right now.”

