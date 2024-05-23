Bryce closes out victory for Blaze against Diamonds

Kathryn Bryce enjoyed a good game with both bat and ball for The Blaze [Getty Images]

Charlotte Edwards Cup, Trent Bridge

The Blaze: 136 (20 overs), K Bryce 31, Burns 5-25

Northern Diamonds: 132-7 (20 overs), Winfield-Hill 38, Gordon 3-20

Blaze won by four runs

Katheryn Bryce closed out the final over to deliver victory for The Blaze over Northern Diamonds in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

With 18 to defend, Bryce conceded 14 and Blaze won by four runs at Trent Bridge.

Sent in, Blaze were bowled out for 136 with Bryce top scoring with 31.

She then took a wicket and held on with the ball at the death to secure her team a second win from their opening two matches.

Blaze, last year’s finalists, won their opening game by just three runs against Southern Vipers.

And it was another tight contest that brought them a second victory.

Chasing 137, Lauren Winfield-Hill led the pursuit for Diamonds with 38 from 37 balls.

But she was bowled by Bryce to leave her side 94-3 in the 16th over.

It left Diamonds needing 40 from the final four overs and it proved too great a task.

Earlier, Blaze were sent in and Marie Kelly hit the second ball of the match for four but was bowled next ball to become Burns’ first victim.

At 38-2 after six overs, Kathryn Bryce reached 31 from 28 balls before a promising innings was ended by Katie Levick, who went onto take 3-22.

Blaze lost three wickets in six balls to plunge to 86-6 after 15 overs.

But Josie Groves struck an unbeaten 24 from 17 balls to lift her side to 136 all out.

The result sees the unbeaten Blaze go second, one point behind leaders Central Sparks in the early table.