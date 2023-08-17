Bryce Callahan visits Dolphins

The Dolphins are set to be without Jalen Ramsey into the regular season and they took a meeting with a possible veteran addition to the cornerback group on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Bryce Callahan visited with the Dolphins. Callahan's chances of landing a job might be helped by a connection to an important member of the Miami coaching staff.

Callahan played for the Broncos in 2020 and 2021 when Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was the head coach in Denver. He also spent four seasons with the Bears when Fangio was the team's defensive coordinator.

Callahan spent last season with the Chargers and had 47 tackles, three interceptions, and six passes defensed in 15 games.