Cornerback Bryce Callahan watched the Broncos bring in three players at the same position this offseason, which isn’t the sort of thing that bodes well for the playing time of holdovers.

Callahan doesn’t see the arrivals of Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, and first-round pick Patrick Surtain II as a reason to fret, however. Callahan told reporters on Tuesday that he found the bright side of the team’s decision to address the area.

“I wouldn’t use the word, ‘worry.’ I was more excited,” Callahan said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Having more ballplayers on the field it’s going to give us more opportunities to make plays. Obviously, there’s always a competition with your job. I wasn’t worried. I know it’s a competition and I’m excited to play with those guys out there.”

Better health would help Callahan’s chances of earning playing time come September. He missed the entire 2019 season, six games last season, and 42 games over his seven-year career with injuries. Callahan said he “changed up my diet” this offseason with the hope of staying on the field alongside his new teammates.

Bryce Callahan excited, not worried, about Broncos CB competition originally appeared on Pro Football Talk