The Broncos called off practice on Thursday because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests and they announced that four players have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list later in the day.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan, right tackle Bobby Massie, cornerback Mike Ford, and linebacker Stephen Weatherly are the new additions to the list. The Broncos also put four players, including wide receiver Tim Patrick, on the list Wednesday.

Callahan missed five games with a knee injury, but returned in Week 15 and started the team’s last two games. He has 25 tackles, four passes defensed, and a sack this season.

Massie started the first nine games of the season and then missed two games with an ankle injury before returning for the last four weeks. Cameron Fleming started when he was out of action and could be in line for another start against the Chargers this Sunday.

Bryce Callahan, Bobby Massie land on Broncos COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk