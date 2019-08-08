Bryce Brown, Brandon Boykin and more in Roob's random Eagles points

This is the first story in history that mentions Bryce Brown, Josh Sweat, Brandon Boykin, Braxton Miller and Mat McBriar.

It must be Roob's Random Eagles Points!

Check it out while plodding through the longest month of the year – the month from the preseason opener to the regular-season opener!

• Do you ever wake up in the middle of the night wondering about stuff like … who has the most rushing yards for the Eagles over the last 10 years other than LeSean McCoy? You don't? Well … maybe some of us do. And I never would have guessed that the answer is Michael Vick. Just goes to show you how unsettled the Eagles' running back situation has been since Chip Kelly dispatched Shady up to Buffalo after the 2014 season. Would you believe Darren Sproles - who's never even been a full-time back - is next on that list? And then Ryan Mathews and Bryce Brown. Yep, he's got the fifth-most rushing yards by an Eagle over the last 10 years (878 of them … 462 of them in three games).

The rest of the top 10 includes Wendell Smallwood, LeGarrette Blount, DeMarco Murray, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement. None of those guys started more than 14 games in an Eagles uniform. That's why I'm so excited about Miles Sanders. He's going to solidify a position that's had zero continuity for years. This isn't to downplay the importance of Ajayi and Blount two years ago. They were perfect for that team, but they were short-term answers, and neither is even in the league right now. When you look at the long term, Sanders should be next in the Eagles' homegrown running back lineage of Duce Staley, Brian Westbrook and McCoy. He's going to be really, really good.

• In the 24 years Jeff Lurie has owned the Eagles, they've won 15 playoff games. In the 62 years before he bought the Eagles, they won eight playoff games. (Yes, I know there are a lot more postseason games now. But still).

• It's been 70 years since the Eagles had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL. The 1949 NFL Champions led the league at 30.3 points per game, and the closest the Eagles have come since is No. 3 seven different times, including three times in the last decade under three different coaches (2010, 2014, 2017). But you know what? This team? With this talent? With these weapons? I wouldn't be surprised if they make a run at ending that seven-decade drought.

• Orlando Scandrick set an interesting record when he signed with the Eagles a couple weeks ago: Most games played as a Cowboy by a member of the Eagles. He broke a record held by Mat McBriar. Here's the top 10 most games played for the Cowboys by players who were also Eagles:

125 … Orlando Scandrick

116 … Mat McBriar

106 … Miles Austin

98 .. Kelvin Martin

81 … Herschel Walker

64 … Felix Jones

57 … Darrin Smith

55 … Brian Baldinger

54 … Mike Ditka

53 … DeMarco Murray

Seriously … where else are you going to find this kind of stuff?

• The last Eagles defensive back with as many as five interceptions in a season was … Brandon Boykin?

• Playing four preseason games might be the stupidest thing in sports. What's the point? What's the purpose? Each year, NFL coaches realize more and more just how obsolete this preseason routine is. The days where starters would play a few series in the first game, a good chunk of the second game, most of the third game and none of the fourth game are over. Coaches realize that with OTAs, training camp and joint practices - and in a salary-cap era - there's no reason to put their star players at risk week after week with nothing at stake. I'm not a fan of the 18-game schedule, but cutting preseason down to two games would be the smartest thing the NFL has done in a long time. What about the lost revenue from gouging fans to pay for these fraud games? I think a league with a $3 BILLION annual TV deal will be OK.

• Carson Wentz's passer rating in his last three games last year was 108.6. That's 70 percent completion percentage, six TDs, one INT and 257 yards per game. Playing with a broken back.

• Five things I want to see tonight in the Eagles-Titans preseason game at the Linc: 1) Can Josh Sweat get some consistent push? 2) Can Nate Sudfeld lead a couple scoring drives? 3) Can any of the healthy second tier of wide receivers - Charles Johnson, Marken Michel, Carlton Agudosi, DeAndre Thompkins, Braxton Miller, Greg Ward Jr. - separate themselves? 4) How will Andre Dillard hold up against experienced NFL pass rushers? 5) How comfortable does undrafted rookie linebacker T.J. Edwards look two weeks into camp? With the current state of Eagles linebacking, Edwards has a real shot to make the 53.

