Bryce Boettcher awarded with the collegiate Gold Glove

On the day after the greatest centerfielder that ever played the game, Willie Mays, passed away at the age of 93, Oregon’s own centerfielder was recognized for having a little of Mays inside him.

Bryce Boettcher was awarded with the Division I Collegiate Gold Glove.

Oregon fans are used to watching Boettcher run through running backs as a linebacker on the football field, but on the diamond, he runs though and goes above walls to rob home runs and make diving catches.

Boettcher was most recently seen in Arizona showing off his skills at the MLB combine where he hopes to catch some eyes in order to be drafted later this month. He had a fielding percentage of 1.000 as Boettcher didn’t make an error all season and had six assists in the outfield.

At the plate, the senior from Eugene hit .276 with 12 homers and 35 runs batted in.

Your 2024 @ABCA1945 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner – Division I Outfield Bryce Boettcher – @OregonBaseball #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/CBTDRWlypz — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) June 19, 2024

