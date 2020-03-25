Bryce Beekman, Washington State football player, found dead at 22

Bryce Beekman, a senior defensive back for Washington State, was found dead Tuesday inside a home in the city of Pullman, officials said. Beekman was 22.

Officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday at 5:44 p.m. and discovered Beekman, Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth told CBS News. Opgenorth declined to provide further information and said the case was handed to the Whitman County Coroner's Office.

"We are in shock with the news of Bryce's passing," Pat Chun, the school's athletic director said in a statement. "Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all."

Beekman, a redshirt senior, transferred to Washington State from Arizona Western Junior College last season. He started all 13 games and finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles. He also recorded seven solo tackles in his team's loss to the Air Force Falcons in the Cheez-It Bowl in December.

This 2019 photo shows Washington State defensive back Bryce Beekman during a game against Stanford. Young Kwak/AP

His teammates mourned Beekman on social media. "Cherish your loved ones. Every second matters," offensive lineman Liam Ryan tweeted.

"25x26 forever," safety Skyler Thomas tweeted.

Beekman's death comes nearly two years after the suicide of quarterback Tyler Hilinski in January 2018.

