Bryce Baringer having strong showing at Reese’s Senior Bowl
Bryce Baringer and Jayden Reed are participating in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, looking to increase their NFL Draft stock.
It is no secret to Michigan State fans that Baringer is a standout punting the football, and is one of the best punters in college football, but he os showcasing that on a national level once again.
Baringer has had a strong showing at Day 1 practices of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer is a top 5 player at the Senior Bowl. Dude is absolutely smoking punts rn.
