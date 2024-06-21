Bryce Baker reveals who he is recruiting to UNC

North Carolina commit Bryce Baker was one of the quarterbacks that made the Elite 11 Finals in California.

Baker earned some positive feedback from the event and should see his stock rise as the Summer goes on. The three-star recruit is part of North Carolina’s 2025 recruiting class, one that is ranked No. 46 by 247Sports as of right now.

With a good start to the class, Mack Brown and the program are still after some big recruiting targets. And Baker appears ready to help the Tar Heels potentially land some of those players.

Tom Loy of 247Sports caught up with Baker at the event where he revealed that he is helping recruit Malik Clark and Onis Konanbanny. Here is what he told Loy:

“I’m trying to recruit two guys from South Carolina,” Baker said. “I’ve got Onis and Malik. There are a lot of guys in our class, but we had a special time together during our official visit. That grew my relationship with them. UNC is a great place for all the top recruits and all the top guys. Those are the top two guys.”

Both Clark and Konanbanny are two of North Carolina’s biggest targets left in the 2025 recruiting class and both hail out of South Carolina.

Baker was in Chapel Hill during both player’s visit to the program, which could help UNC’s chances.

