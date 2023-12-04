Bryant's star quarterback will play elsewhere next season. Here's what Zevi Eckhaus said

Bryant will enter a new football conference next fall without one of the best quarterbacks in school history.

Zevi Eckhaus announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning. He’s the reigning Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Year and was a Walter Payton Award finalist – that goes to the top player in the FCS ranks.

Bryant Bulldogs quarterback Zevi Eckhaus runs on a keeper play in the first half.

“I have made memories, bonds and relationships that will last a lifetime,” Eckhaus wrote on his personal social media account. “I am extremely grateful for all that Bryant has allowed and given me the opportunity to do since arriving here.”

Eckhaus is a California native who retains one year of eligibility. He matched the school record for touchdown passes in a season in 2023 with 28 and holds career marks with the Bulldogs in touchdown passes, total offense and completions. He signed off against Southeast Missouri State with 394 passing yards and six touchdowns in a 45-21 win, closing Bryant’s season at 6-5 overall and 4-2 in league play.

Eckhaus debuted in the 2021 season opener at the University of Rhode Island. Gage Moloney suffered a foot injury and Eckhaus was summoned off the bench in a Bulldogs road loss at Meade Stadium. Bryant’s quarterback job was ultimately his for the next three seasons.

Eckhaus was the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman, throwing 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions. It was typical of what was to come – he finished with 75 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions in his 33 games with Bryant. Eckhaus also rushed for 760 yards and five scores, including a career-high 353 yards in 2023.

Eckhaus finished 23rd among the 30 players nominated for the Walter Payton Award. He received single votes in third and fifth place and four more in sixth place. Brown quarterback Jake Willcox closed in a three-way tie for 28th along with Duquesne quarterback Darius Perrantes and Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa.

Bryant will join the Coastal Athletic Association for 2024, matching up with an in-state rival in the Rams and FCS playoff qualifiers Richmond, Albany, Delaware and Villanova. The Bulldogs will also continue their in-state series with the Bears and have future dates booked with Holy Cross and Princeton. Construction starts this spring on an expansion to Beirne Stadium and will conclude by the late 2020s with an adjacent Convocation Center and Arena.

