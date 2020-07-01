Bryant Young is expecting his official induction into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame to take place at some point in December.

At that late stage of the 2020 season -- if the season proceeds as planned -- one of the most respected players in franchise history fully expects his former team to be solidly positioned for another deep run in the playoffs.

"I feel good about where they are. I know they will – I feel it in my heart – that they'll pick up where they left off," Young said on the 49ers Insider Podcast.

The 49ers are coming off a season in which they won the NFC West with a 13-3 record. The 49ers let a 10-point fourth-quarter lead slip away in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV after rolling through the NFC playoffs with a pair of 17-point victories.

[RELATED: Bryant Young knew when Joe Staley was rookie he'd be 49ers fixture]

Young said he believes the 49ers are set up to remain strong contenders with coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch calling the shots.

"They were very, very close to just getting over the top and winning that championship," said Young, a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist and the franchise's all-time leader in sacks. "But I think Kyle and the rest of the coaching staff are doing an amazing job, as well as the front office with John Lynch and his staff, just bringing the right people in.

"It's a good mixture of leadership. That's what you need. They'll pick up where they left off, that's my hope, and I'm believing in that."

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





49ers in good hands with Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, Bryant Young says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area