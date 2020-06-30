Bryant Young knew when Joe Staley was rookie he'd be 49ers fixture

Bryant Young's rookie season marked the last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl.

Young spent the final 13 seasons of his NFL career trying to get back. Joe Staley twice made it to the Super Bowl but he didn't come away with a ring.

"Those are the guys you want to have success, not that you don't want that for everybody," Young said this week on the 49ers Insider Podcast.

"But in terms of how he's represented the organization, being a pillar in the community and doing a phenomenal job on the field, you want guys like that to do well and accomplish much. I was really happy for Joe. I think he did a phenomenal job, had an excellent career. I'm just happy we had a chance to play together for a year."

Young retired after the 2007 season, the same year the 49ers traded with the New England Patriots to get back into the first round to select Staley with the No. 28 overall pick. Staley started at right tackle as a rookie before switching to left tackle for the remainder of his career.

Young said he was not surprised Staley played his entire 13-year career with the 49ers and was an All-Decade selection based on what he saw from Staley as a first-year player.

"I knew from his rookie year, just coming in being open to change in coaching and taking it all in, he was a pro," Young said. "He demonstrated that, just learning how to be a professional, as well. You knew he was going to be a fixture in that program for a long time."

Staley retired this offseason, citing health concerns after a career that consisted of 192 games, including 11 in the postseason.

