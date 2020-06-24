Bryant Young to join 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers will have a 29th inductee to their Hall of Fame this year. Defensive tackle Bryant Young will get the honor.

“You could not ask for someone to be a better 49er and a better human being than Bryant Young,” 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement. “There was no question he was the heart and soul of this team as a player and a person who took great pride in wearing the SF oval. He exemplifies the championship culture we strive for in the game of football and in life. During his 14-year career, B.Y. was an eight-time recipient of the Len Eshmont Award, the most prestigious honor a 49er can receive for their inspirational and courageous play as selected by their teammates. Bryant’s contributions to our franchise, our community and the game of football are numerous and I am hopeful that another Hall of Fame is in his future.”

Young, the seventh overall pick in the 1994 draft, spent his entire career with the 49ers. He was a four-time Pro Bowl and a 1996 All-Pro. He had 89.5 sacks in 208 career games.

“First, I want to thank Mr. DeBartolo and his wife, Candy, for drafting me and making me part of this extraordinary 49ers family,” Young said. “To Denise DeBartolo York, Dr. John York and Jed York, thank you for all of your support and for allowing me to spend my entire career with this iconic franchise. Great organizations start with great leadership from the top and I was blessed to be surrounded by outstanding leaders throughout my 49ers career.

“To all my coaches and teammates, if it weren’t for you, I would not be receiving this incredible honor. I appreciate all that I learned from you and for all the highs and lows we experienced together. From winning a Super Bowl in my rookie season, to 14 years in one city, you made my NFL career adventurous and fulfilling. I will be forever grateful for all those relationships and the time we shared together.”

Young served as defensive line coach with the Falcons from 2017 through 2019, stepping down after the most recent NFL season.

