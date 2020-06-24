Defensive tackle Bryant Young, who played his entire 14-year NFL career with the 49ers, will be inducted this year into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

CEO Jed York made the announcement on Tuesday that Young, a four-time Pro Bowl player and one of the most-respected individuals in franchise history, will become the newest member of the team's Hall of Fame at Levi's Stadium.

You couldn't ask for a better football player or a better human being than BY. Welcome to the @49ers Hall of Fame @bgr8t! — Jed York (@JedYork) June 23, 2020

Young was a finalist this year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was also selected to the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

His teammates voted him the winner of the Len Eshmond Award a record eight times. The award is the 49ers' most-prestigious honor, as teammates select the player for inspirational and courageous play.

[RELATED: 49ers preparing to play 2020 season as scheduled]

Young is the 49ers' career-leader in quarterbacks sacks with 89.5. he was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1990s, while being a two-time first-team All-Pro player. He was on the 49ers' Super Bowl champion as a rookie in 1994. Young won Comeback Player of the Year in 1999 after a broken leg ended his previous season after 12 games.

He was a first-round draft pick of the 49ers out of Notre Dame in 1994. He retired at the conclusion of the 2007 season.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



49ers to induct Bryant Young in franchise's Hall of Fame this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



