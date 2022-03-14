Bryant vs Wright State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

Bryant vs Wright State: NCAA Tournament First Four prediction and college basketball game preview.

Bryant vs Wright State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Four How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Game Time: 6:40 pm

Venue: UD Dayton Arena, Dayton, OH

How To Watch: truTV

Records: Bryant (16 seed, 22-9)

Wright State (16 seed, 21-13)

Region: South

Why Wright State Will Win

The Raiders won five straight in a surprising run for the Horizon tournament to get here. They did it by passing the ball around well, coming up with a slew of good shooting days, and hitting seemingly everything from the free throw line.

The defense is – let’s just say – spotty, but it’s offset by an offense that comes up with a slew of easy baskets and with lots and lots of rebounds on both ends.

Bryant doesn’t play a whole lot of D and it misses three pointers in style, but …

Why Bryant Will Win

The Bulldogs keep on shooting.

They’ve won 16 of their last 17 games – including a surprisingly easy run, for the most part, to the Northeast Conference title – because they shoot three pointers in bulk, they get to the free throw line, and they’re fantastic on the boards.

Wright State needs offensive rebounds to win, but that’s not happening. Bryant isn’t huge, but it attacks the glass and it almost always wins the rebounding margin.

The Bulldogs are third in the nation in rebounds per game, they have a steady scoring punch, and …

Bryant vs Wright State: What’s Going To Happen

Wright State isn’t going to be able to match the Bryant threes.

No, Bryant won’t hit 15 threes, but it’ll take a ton of them, it’ll get its share of offensive rebounds, score, and move on.

The Bulldog defense will give up too many easy points to pull away, and both teams will hit their free throws, but assume the rebounding margin will make the difference.

Bryant vs Wright State: NCAA Tournament First Four Prediction, Lines

Bryant 71, Wright State 67

Line: Wright State -3.5, o/u: 154.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Bryant vs Wright State Must See Rating: 3.5

