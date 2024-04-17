Bryant U: Former Norfolk Collegiate basketball player dies in crash

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Collegiate basketball player SaBastian Townes recently died in a crash, according to Bryant University.

The Carter County Coroner’s Office told 10 On Your Side the 27-year-old was driving a semi-tractor trailer on I-64 in Carter County, Kentucky when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office said it happened Monday morning. The office believes he lost control.

Townes played under coach Jim Market at Norfolk Collegiate. According to his Bryant University biography, he was a four-time first-team All-State select in men’s basketball and the all-time leading scorer at the local high school with 2,000 plus points at Norfolk Collegiate.

He joined the Bulldog team in 2016 as a forward. In 2016, he was named NEC Rookie of the Week. While playing at Bryant University, he was selected for the third-team All-NEC as a junior.

Bryant University posted on X, sharing the news of his passing.

With a heavy heart, we share the news of the untimely passing of SaBastian (Bash) Townes, a 2020 Bryant graduate. He passed away from an accident. A forward on the men's basketball team, Bash credited basketball for changing the course of his life and was a third-Team All-NEC… pic.twitter.com/lGMtwpZWO1 — Bryant University (@BryantUniv) April 17, 2024

Bryant University head coach Phil Martelli coached Townes from 2018-2020. Martelli told 10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss he was soft-spoken.

“The big teddy bear,” Martelli said. “If you needed him he was there. I think everyone around him saw that. He had a genuine care for people. He was there to help.”

