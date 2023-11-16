Bryant makes it official; Phil Martelli Jr. named head basketball coach, get new deal

SMITHFIELD — This was a much more enjoyable surprise meeting on campus for Phil Martelli Jr.

The last informed him Jared Grasso was on leave and away from the men’s basketball program at Bryant. Martelli was elevated from associate head coach to acting head coach, a title he carried through the first three games of this 2023-24 season.

Thursday night will feature something different – and better. Martelli’s tag has been removed, replaced by what a school source described as a new “long-term contract.” He’s now the ninth head coach of the Bulldogs, taking over officially after Grasso tendered his formal resignation on Monday.

“Incredibly humbled,” Martelli said following Wednesday’s practice at Chace Center. “This is an opportunity I’ve been waiting a long, long time for. I’d be lying if I didn’t say there were plenty of times I didn’t know if it would ever happen.”

Phil Martelli Jr., is no longer Bryant "acting" men's basketball coach. He's been officially installed as the head coach, with a new contract in place.

Bryant makes the short trip to Boston University with Martelli officially in charge. He came to campus on Grasso’s first staff in April 2018 and played a key role with an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021-22. Bulldogs president Ross Gittell, athletic director Bill Smith and board of trustees chairman David Beirne were all quoted in a formal release announcing Martelli’s promotion.

“As associate head coach, he was instrumental in building Bryant basketball into one of the top mid-major programs in the country,” Smith said. “With Phil's skills, values and commitment, the future of Bryant basketball is in good hands.”

Grasso helped turn what was a three-win team the year before his arrival into a contender. Martelli and fellow assistant Chris Cole remain on staff from that initial group, and they plan to continue together. Martelli said he would retain assistant coaches Brett Putz and Brendan Phelps, director of basketball innovation and advancement Chris Fischer and director of student-athlete development Sharaud Curry.

“That group has been awesome,” Martelli said. “I can’t ask for any more from them. I feel good about the staff.

“In terms of thinking about hiring, not hiring — I haven’t had a chance to sit down and really process that.”

Martelli sandwiched a home win over Fisher with single-digit defeats against Manhattan and at Rutgers. He’ll take on the Terriers fresh off a Wednesday campus meeting with school administration. Martelli followed with a film session, practice and a celebratory visit to the gym from his wife, Meghan, and their three children.

“Bryant prides itself on teaching the importance of character, integrity and leadership in all we do,” Beirne said. “I can't think of anyone better suited than Phil, a proven values-based leader, to write the next chapter in our journey toward the national stage.”

Martelli previously served as an assistant with Delaware, Niagara, Manhattan, Central Connecticut and the Delaware 87ers in the NBA G League. He also spent a year on staff at Saint Joseph’s under his father, Phil Sr., who reached seven NCAA Tournaments with the Hawks. He’s currently the interim coach at Michigan, keeping a seat warm while Juwan Howard recovers from heart surgery.

“He was just excited for me,” Martelli said. “He knows. Him, my mom and my wife know more than anybody the amount of time and work and sacrifice and heartache that has gone into this to get to this point.

“I could feel his pride and his excitement. It’ll be nice to share that with him at some point in time.”

Martelli inherits a roster with a pair of expected premier America East players in Sherif Gross-Bullock and Earl Timberlake. He also faces a brutal nonconference schedule that he had a hand in booking – road trips loom to Florida Atlantic, Xavier, Brown, Cincinnati and Mississippi before the start of conference play.

“Nothing really changes for us,” Martelli said. “What’s the mission today? Just keep moving forward.”

