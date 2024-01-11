Bryant Gross-Armiento retained by Texas A&M to serve as senior defensive analyst

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is a very smart man and knows when you have a good person already in your building, you do everything you can to keep them, which is exactly what he did this week.

According to Carter Karels, the Texas A&M beat writer for 247Sports, the Aggies will retain Bryant Gross-Armiento in an off-field role. Gross-Armiento previously served as defensive backs coach under Jimbo Fisher. As noted in the report, the Aggies Athletics website recently updated Gross-Armiento’s title from secondary coach to “senior defensive analyst.”

After serving as cornerbacks coach for Elko at Duke, Ishamael Aristide was hired to the same role in Bryan-College Station on Dec. 5. In the final hours of 2023, Wesley McGriff was hired from Auburn to serve as co-defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Per Karels, Gross-Armiento is expected to work directly under Aristide and McGriff.

Gross-Armiento has been in Aggieland since 2021 and boasts an impressive factoid. Back in July, he was named the fifth-best recruiter in the country and fourth-best in the SEC.

