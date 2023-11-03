Bryant basketball's Phil Martelli Jr. remembers Bobby Knight as a "coach's coach"

The back story here — this was the 2003-04 season and Bob Knight was at Texas Tech. Phil Martelli Sr. was at Saint Joseph's and they were a No. 1 seed in the East Rutherford Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawks beat Liberty and the Red Raiders beat Charlotte to meet in the Round of 32. Saint Joseph's beat Texas Tech, 70-65, in Buffalo to reach the Sweet 16.

Martelli Sr. watched film of Texas Tech-Charlotte on the day between games. The Hawks eventually finished 30-2 -- 27-0 in the regular season, losses to Xavier in the Atlantic 10 Tournament and to Oklahoma State in the Elite Eight.

"I remember my dad sitting there going, ‘This is like watching a clinic. Watching them play defense is like watching a clinic.’ It was like watching a clinician do an instructional video on how to play defense," said Bryant University's acting head coach, Phil Martelli Jr.

"And then after that game, obviously they win and go on to the Sweet 16. Bobby Knight made it a point to go out of his way and find my dad in the hallway between the press conferences and tell him how much he loved watching that team play and watching those guys play. The things that he prided his teams on – the toughness and the playing hard and competing and those things. The defense. He’s like, ‘That’s what your team does.’

"I know it meant the world to my dad. A guy who – you grow up, a certain generation of coaches – was the coach’s coach. Obviously sad for his family. Quite a lasting legacy he’s left throughout the game, throughout sports and, really, throughout the world."

