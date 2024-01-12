Bryant basketball starts fast, holds on for win against Binghamton. Here's how.

SMITHFIELD — What’s going to happen when the Bryant men put together a full 40-minute effort?

The Bulldogs have been good enough through a pair of America East games to play in spurts. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County fell victim to a big second half over the weekend. Binghamton just about surrendered to a powerful first half Thursday night at Chace Athletic Center.

A ragged last few possessions in this one couldn’t stop the inevitable. The Bulldogs opened a 24-point lead out of the locker room and coasted, 77-69, to make it four victories in their last five games.

“We just need to get it together for 40,” Bryant coach Phil Martelli Jr. said. “That’s the one thing we haven’t been able to do — even in some good wins.”

The Retrievers and Bearcats both met the same fate against a tight Bryant rotation that combined beautifully at times. Sherif Gross-Bullock led four in double figures with 24 points, his fourth straight game reaching at least the 20 mark. Daniel Rivera hit for 12 points and 12 rebounds, a second consecutive double-double for the Saint Louis transfer.

“I’m not focusing on if I get rebounds or get my stats,” Rivera said. “I just worry about winning.”

The result was all but secured with 15:15 to play. The Bulldogs carried a 42-23 lead into the break and expanded it early in the second half. Rivera’s driving dunk along the right side made it a 56-32 game, and Binghamton looked resigned to its fate while facing its first Division I opponent since Dec. 22.

“For those 25 minutes, we talk about our standard,” Martelli said. “That’s the standard we try to reach and then raise that bar.”

The Bearcats mixed in some zone defense from there, and Bryant went cold while attempting to shoot over it. The Bulldogs missed all 12 of their 3-point attempts in the second half after going 5-for-11 in the first. They still wound up with an advantage from beyond the arc, as Binghamton connected at just 3-for-19 from deep.

Two of those makes came inside the final two minutes and cut the gap to single digits. Chris Walker’s jumper from the left wing with 18.7 seconds left made it a 73-66 game, but the Bearcats were out of time to pose a serious threat. Binghamton shot just 33.8% from the field and committed 14 turnovers against 10 assists.

“Our defensive effort didn’t stop,” Martelli said.

This was a 12-12 game in the first half when Bryant (10-7, 2-0 America East) blasted off. The Bulldogs took the lead for good thanks to an 8-0 run and eventually held a 20-point advantage when Doug Edert nailed a transition 3-pointer from the left wing. The Bearcats (8-5, 0-1) went 4:44 without a field goal and were too far gone to escape.

“Our defense is what makes us get our offense,” Rivera said. “We just have to stay locked in.”

It was just about perfect basketball from Bryant at both ends to open the margin. The Bulldogs recorded 11 assists on 16 field goals and committed just two turnovers through the opening 20 minutes. Binghamton closed 0-for-7 from 3-point range and shot 38.5% from the floor overall.

“We’re making the right plays,” Martelli said. “It’s not just a stat grab.”

Bryant’s trip to New Hampshire on Saturday will evoke a sour memory or two. The Bulldogs fell to the Wildcats in the conference tournament quarterfinals last season — four-year standout Charles Pride missed the game due to injury and Antwan Walker closed just 2-for-7 in his final college game.

New Hampshire is off to a 9-6 start under new coach Nathan Davis, including a home victory against Brown and a first road triumph at the University of Rhode Island since December 1973.

“You just feel that intensity a little bit different,” Martelli said. “You can tell how important it is.”

BINGHAMTON (69): Benson 7-10 6-9 21, Chenery 6-12 4-8 16, Harried 2-12 6-8 10, Petcash 3-11 0-0 7, Torrence 2-8 1-2 5, Walsh 1-6 1-2 3, Walker 3-8 0-0 7, Ashe 0-4 0-0 0, Balogun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-71 18-29 69.

BRYANT (77): Withers 1-5 0-0 3, Brelsford 1-6 3-4 5, Gross-Bullock 6-15 11-15 24, Timberlake 5-8 8-10 18, Rivera 6-10 0-3 12, Pinzon 3-12 2-3 10, Edert 1-2 0-0 3, Latimer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 24-60 24-35 77.

Halftime — Bryant 42-23. 3-point goals — Binghamton 3-19 (Benson 1-1, Petcash 1-4, Walker 1-4, Ashe 0-1, Walsh 0-1, Harried 0-2, Torrence 0-2, Chenery 0-4), Bryant 5-23 (Pinzon 2-7, Edert 1-2, Withers 1-4, Gross-Bullock 1-5, Rivera 0-1, Brelsford 0-4). Fouled out — Withers, Gross-Bullock. Rebounds — Binghamton 52 (Chenery 9), Bryant 33 (Rivera 12). Assists — Binghamton 10 (Torrence 7), Bryant 13 (Brelsford, Timberlake, Rivera 3). Total fouls — Binghamton 23, Bryant 17. A — 874 (2,000).

