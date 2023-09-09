Bryant basketball reshapes roster after last year's late-season fade

SMITHFIELD — What has been a summer of upheaval in college athletics feels just about over.

Friday afternoon brought what used to be considered business as usual at Chace Center. Bryant was on the floor for a men’s basketball workout, with a host of new transfers set to remake a roster that finished 17-13 last season.

The Bulldogs weren’t all that pleased with their America East debut last year. They faded late, dropping five of their last six and going out in the first round of the conference tournament to New Hampshire. Bryant’s overall mark included just an 8-8 finish in league play.

More: In the Vermont Catamounts, Bryant basketball sees what it hopes to become

Bryant coach Jared Grasso shouts out instructions during a game last season.

“There were times we were a really good team,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said. “There were times we were really, really bad. I put that on myself.”

How did Grasso approach reshaping his program? Player recruiting and retention look a little different than a few years ago. It involves hitting the portal, leaning on the school’s name, image and likeness collective and being creative in the margins.

Rafael Pinzon, who played for St. John's last season, will be one of the new faces on the Bryant roster this year.

Daniel Rivera (Saint Louis), Connor Withers (UMass Lowell), Hugo Ferreira (Portugal) and Rafael Pinzon (St. John’s) are among the veteran additions. Earl Timberlake, Kvonn Cramer, Tyler Brelsford, Sherif Gross-Bullock, Miles Latimer, Doug Edert and Josh Ozabor are the returners from last year’s rotation. How they all mix over the next couple of months will determine whether or not the Bulldogs enjoy a quick start.

“I think it’s going to be a revolutionary time in college basketball,” Grasso said. “I think the next 3-5 years will be some of the biggest jumps and drops for programs — ever. You have the opportunity to make an enormous jump.

“It is a business now. Because of that some programs are going to make steps and move forward. Some programs are going to fall on their faces.”

More: NIL money a magnet for college basketball players

NCAA waivers for extra COVID-19 seasons have yet to run out. Freshman recruiting has taken a backseat to the portal for some programs, with experience and a higher floor valued ahead of potential and a higher ceiling. Grasso frequently recruited transfers as an associate head coach at Iona, and at Bryant, he helped build an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2022 thanks to outside additions like Peter Kiss, Hall Elisias, Brelsford, Adham Eleeda, Luis Hurtado and Greg Calixte.

“You’ll understand which teams did a good job,” Grasso said. “This is the first year teams had real money and recruited through their collectives. Now it’s a big separator. People will find out.

“Moving forward there are teams who could take enormous drops. If you don’t have enough money in your collective, you can’t compete. There are places you just can’t get good enough players. You have to be outside the box.”

To that end, Bryant does have something different planned for the preseason. Assistant coach Brett Putz and his father, Steve, are set for a 17-day stint in a recreational vehicle that will save the program upwards of $7,000 in flights and hotel reservations. They’ll cover 3,850 miles and visit 60 schools while attempting to build contacts for the incoming Class of 2024 and beyond.

“Always trying to get an advantage,” Grasso said. “Always trying to be as far ahead of the curve as we can. That stuff matters.”

The Bulldogs have yet to complete their nonconference schedule but Bryant has signed contracts for road trips to Brown, Ole Miss, Xavier and Final Four surprise Florida Atlantic. It will mark a second straight year playing the Owls — the Bulldogs suffered an 85-74 loss in Boca Raton last season.

“There’s some toughness,” Grasso said. “We weren’t a tough group last year. We’d fold. If things didn’t go our way, we’d fold.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: The revamped Bryant basketball team works out for the first time this fall