Bryant basketball coach Jared Grasso is on leave from the program. No reason given

Bryant men’s basketball coach Jared Grasso has been placed on leave by the school, effective immediately.

The Bulldogs issued a two-sentence statement late Friday night confirming the news. They started practice this week ahead of a scheduled Nov. 6 season opener against Manhattan.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli Jr. will serve as acting head coach effective immediately. Martelli has been on staff with Bryant since April 2018 and has largely been in charge of opponent scouting and scheduling.

“Men's basketball coach Jared Grasso is on a leave of absence from Bryant University,” the statement said. “Associate head coach Phil Martelli, Jr. will serve as the acting coach effective immediately.”

Grasso is still listed as the head coach on the school’s website. There is no mention of his absence on the men’s basketball page or official athletics main page. The statement was issued to media members via text message by a sports information staff member.

Bulldogs athletic director Bill Smith and Martelli didn’t immediately return phone calls seeking comment. A member of Bryant’s administration told The Journal that Grasso’s absence wasn’t related to any personal or family medical issues. Any potential timeline for his return or otherwise is unclear at the moment.

Grasso was hired off Iona’s bench ahead of the 2018-19 season, replacing Tim O’Shea. The Bulldogs tripled their win total in his first season and played in the Northeast Conference title game in 2020-21. Bryant captured league and tournament titles the following season, securing the first NCAA Tournament bid in program history.

Grasso signed a long-term contract extension that spring, agreeing to a deal through the 2026-27 season. La Salle and Massachusetts were among the schools in contact with Grasso before he came to terms with the Bulldogs. Bryant is scheduled to open its Convocation Center and Arena in the mid-2020s, a program enhancement that should help the Bulldogs play at or near the top of the America East in the coming years.

Bryant finished 17-13 last season, including an early signature victory over Syracuse. The Bulldogs dropped five of their last six while fading in league play, including a loss to New Hampshire in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Bryant revamped its roster through the transfer portal, bringing in Daniel Rivera (Saint Louis), Connor Withers (UMass Lowell), Rafael Pinzon (St. John’s) and Hugo Ferreira (Portugal).

Martelli has been on staffs at Central Connecticut, Manhattan, Niagara, Saint Joseph’s and in the NBA G League. He came to Smithfield after a stint as director of program administration with his alma mater and under his father, long-time Hawks coach Phil Martelli. Both men now hold active head coach tags — Phil Martelli is currently in charge at Michigan while head coach Juwan Howard recovers from heart surgery.

