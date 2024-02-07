Bryan Rust with a Powerplay Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 02/06/2024
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
The NHL season is entering the home stretch, so if you need to make big moves, consider cutting these players to make room.
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers have come to terms.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
Jorge Martin presents the case for the young and talented Green Bay Packers as an offense fantasy managers should target next season.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
In the wake of his dad's departure, Steve is headed across the country.
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
Six cameras installed in two goal posts will offer a unique perspective on the Super Bowl.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
Smith previously served as the Titans' offensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired as Falcons' head coach.