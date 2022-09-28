Bryan Rust with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

Actor Alec Baldwin is among up to four people who may face charges in October for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said. The final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state's finance board. Investigators are focusing on the "many individuals" who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, Carmack-Altwies said in a letter to the board.