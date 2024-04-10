Bryan Robson interview: ‘Cantona and I did a rubbish job convincing Bellingham to join Man Utd’

Bryan Robson likes what he sees in Kobbie Mainoo - Paul Cooper

There have been a few flashbacks for Bryan Robson over the past few months when watching Kobbie Mainoo. That rarity of a central midfielder who can break forward and score goals in the big moments, just like he did in a Manchester United shirt. A teenager with the world at his feet.

Mainoo’s emergence has provided some solace for Robson, who was at Carrington on the day another talented English midfielder could have joined the club.

In fact, a cast of United greats were at the training ground. Robson, Eric Cantona and Sir Alex Ferguson were all in attendance when Jude Bellingham, a Birmingham player at the time, was being shown around the club’s facilities.

“It was really disappointing,” Robson tells Telegraph Sport. “We were at Carrington and Sir Alex Ferguson was there a little earlier than I was, but Eric and I met him, and his mum and dad, and we were chatting away.

“It was really looking promising that he was going to be signing for Manchester United... me and Eric did a rubbish job as he signed for Borussia! We thought we had him in the bag!”

Perhaps not an astute recruiter of young players, Robson is hoping to mentor them off the pitch. “Advice”, as Robson knows well, will be coming from all angles at the moment for players like Mainoo and his family, as it will for other young players whose circumstances change radically with their first lucrative contract and a breakthrough in the Premier League.

When Robson was in a similar position to Mainoo at West Bromwich Albion, the advice was to beef up his physique to cope with men’s football. His diet was supplemented with stout, steaks and raw eggs. “That lad doesn’t need it and my advice is that these days, keep away from the Guinness!” said Robson. “Mainoo’s a broad lad, probably the same size as me now... without the belly.”

Looking back at the start of his own career in the 1970s, Robson got all the right advice to make him England’s most complete midfielder on the pitch. But off the field it was the Wild West, with players putting their wages into investments, some successful and many far from it. In fact, it was ruinous for many ex-players.

He lost money himself when he was involved in the infamous Ingenious film financing scheme that was meant to provide tax relief but were deemed not legitimate investment opportunities. “I lost quite a lot of money,” he said. “Crikey. The amount of people who used to tell you it was a great investment.

“Team-mates have ended up bankrupt, which I’ve read about, when they have invested in the wrong type of thing. People are taking commissions out of things where you’ve lost money. Throughout the years I’ve heard these stories and in the last four or five years, you think we need to do something about it. As an ex-player you understand certain situations players can get themselves into. I don’t want to keep seeing this all the time.”

‘Are you doing the due diligence?’

Robson has helped create High Performance Individuals, a financial mentoring service for the sports, music and entertainment industry. Craig Bellamy has recently spoken about what is being termed “financial abuse” of players, with investments disappearing with no return. Chris Smalling recently filed papers to the High Court suing his wealth managers for failing to tell him about fees and charges.

After setting it up with Simon Andrews, an ex-United academy player turned financial specialist, Robson makes it clear it is not an agency. His aim is to offer advice at an early stage before problems arise. They are presenting in clubs at Under-18 and Under-21 level in an area they believe is untapped.

“For me the point I want to get across is trying to educate yourself, parents or agents into the investments,” said Robson. “Are you doing the due diligence? So you understand what you are going into. It’s trying to get them out of that situation before they make a mistake, rather than helping them once they have made the mistake.

“Just buying a car. Simple lease forms. Do you understand what you are getting yourself into? Do you realise the implications of getting a club car and that is a benefit in kind? People want a £2 million house but do not have a deposit. Basics like this the lads and girls are not aware of.”

It makes the talk of Mainoo, 18, all the more pertinent. The United teenager was unknown at the start of the season and now he is on the brink of going to the European Championship with England, after performing so well in his first two matches and also scoring in spectacular fashion against Liverpool last weekend.

“I love the lad’s temperament,” said Robson. “I see him at the training ground and he is always polite to everyone. That is a great start. I’ve heard his Dad is helpful and keeps his feet on the ground. My dad was a lorry driver and what he did was keep my feet on the ground and not get carried away with your own importance. That is a really important part at the age he is and the next couple of years of progression. He has the talent.

“Those goals he has scored recently, I love that. As a central midfielder, that is a massive part if you want to become a top player. Some central midfielders are very good at reading the game, breaking up the play and being in the right position all the time to set up play. But if you want to go to the highest level you need goals to your game.

“Look at Rodri and the amount of goals he has scored. He is supposed to be their defensive midfield player. Roy Keane had that ability to do both. Paul Ince. These are great players I played with. Steven Gerrard was an all-round player who scored goals. It is great to see him (Mainoo) score goals in big games as well.”

Robson is sitting down in his Altrincham home. There is a bar area and a big-screen TV for football. On the wall is his first England shirt from his debut against the Republic of Ireland – No 6 rather than No 7 as Kevin Keegan played and got the goals.

Those young midfielders in England’s team have got him excited for the summer. Mainoo making his case. Bellingham and Declan Rice. They give England a huge chance in the summer.

“If I was Gareth Southgate I would be rubbing my hands,” he said. “These are young lads. Declan has had a couple of tournaments under his belt but to have Mainoo come on the scene so quickly, he keeps performing, it is going to be difficult for Gareth to leave him out. He probably doesn’t want to leave him out. The good thing in the Brazil and Belgium games recently was the understanding with the other lads, the way we could keep the ball and cause problems. Gareth has a great balance.”

