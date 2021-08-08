Bryan Reynolds' two-run homer
Bryan Reynolds crushes a two-run homer to center field, his 19th of the season, cutting the Pirates' deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the 8th
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
The Mets hit three straight home runs in the ninth to make things interesting, but they fell to the Phillies 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
An absence that started with an illness has become an absence for personal reasons with an unknown time that it will come to an end.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.