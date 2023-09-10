Bryan Reynolds' solo homer (20)
Bryan Reynolds hits a solo home run to left-center field in the top of the 3rd inning to extend the Pirates lead to 3-0
"I just feel like somebody shot me," the right-handed pitcher said of his injury.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off a new season of Throwing Darts (he went 54-31 in 2022) with his Week 1 picks.
The 2023 NFL season has arrived! Here's everything you need to know for kickoff.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
The Chiefs missed Kelce, but would be wise to look at additional options to upgrade their pass-catching group.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleeper picks for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
Joe Burrow got paid.