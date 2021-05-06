Bryan Reynolds' solo home run
Bryan Reynolds launches a solo home run over the left-field wall to cut the Pirates' deficit to 2-1 in the 6th inning
Amy Bockerstette gained viral fame in 2019 at TPC Scottsdale, but has been knocking down doors for years.
Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.
It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.
Merab Dvalishvili is riding a six-fight winning streak and wants to keep his momentum going against a big name.
The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.
Thomas Tuchel hailed the hunger of his "fantastic" Chelsea stars as they reached the Champions League final with a 2-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Donald Cerrone doesn't blame Diego Sanchez for their UFC on ESPN 24 bout falling apart.
The Ja’Wuan James injury, while bad for him, could be good for NFL players generally. Players seem to be realizing that there’s a very real difference between getting injured while working out at the team facility and getting injured while working out elsewhere. The news that James, who has (or at least had) a $9.85 [more]
Alejandro Villanueva's road to becoming the Ravens next right tackle was a windy one.
Six fights occurred in the first five minutes of Rangers-Capitals, including a line brawl to start the game and a bout involving Tom Wilson.
After the St. Louis Cardinals got away with a violation in their 4-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday, some fans wondered why New York and manager Luis Rojas didn’t play the game under protest.
Browns fans don't like the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade fabrication
Another day, another inflammatory report on the conflict between the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst.
Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten the PGA Tour and European Tour: "I don't see why anyone would be for it."
Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was involved in the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal, shared his reaction to Yankees fans relentlessly booing Houston at Yankee Stadium.
GM Brian Gutekunst said the Packers "could have done better" with communicating to Aaron Rodgers about the Jordan Love selection in the 2020 draft.
"We just give it everything. We run that extra yard for each other," Mount said after Chelsea beat Real Madrid to reach the Champions League Final.
Some quarterbacks work to keep their teams together. Aaron Rodgers reportedly has done the opposite. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that, dating back to last season, Rodgers was telling the team’s prospective free agents “before you make any decisions, I’m probably not gonna be there.” That didn’t stop tackle David Bakhtiari or running back Aaron [more]
The former undrafted free agent played in 20 games for the Packers over three seasons.