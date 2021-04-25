Bryan Reynolds' RBI double
Bryan Reynolds hits a double on a fly ball to left field, scoring Adam Frazier as the Pirates take a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning
MMA veteran Pearl Gonzalez has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
Goran Dragic (Miami Heat) with a 3-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/23/2021
The Washington Football Team hasn't narrowed down its list of possible new team names.
On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.
Jacob deGrom felt good in the bullpen. DeGrom struck out a career-high 15, threw a two-hitter and boosted the Mets’ sagging offense with a go-ahead double from the No. 8 spot in the batting order, leading New York over the Washington Nationals 6-0 Friday night. “You’re going to be replaying that game at the end of 2021 in one of those greatest games of 2021,” said Brandon Nimmo, who hit his first home run of the season and had four RBIs.
Jake Paul found a way to keep himself at the forefront of the MMA consciousness when he showed up at UFC 261 on Saturday.
Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.
The Minnesota Wild have a quick turnaround as they prepare to visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. The Wild are playing on the tail end of a back-to-back, having defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Friday night. Winger Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 40 saves as the Wild extended their winning streak to six games.
Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. isn't buying the Zach Wilson hype and would rather the Jets go for Fields at No. 2.
While in the thick of this week's Zurich Classic, Cameron Champ was forced to take a swing while standing just a few feet from an alligator.
After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.
Bruins-Penguins coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.
Since the issue first emerged more than a month ago, the league office had remained publicly silent on the controversy surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Saturday, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent broke that silence during an appearance on FOX Sports Radio. “I’m just praying for the young man, personally, today,” Vincent [more]
Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gave Ben Simmons a call to check up on him.
Ravindra Jadeja hit an Indian Premier League record equalling 37 runs in an over, including five sixes, during Chennai Super Kings top of the table clash against Royal Challengers Banglalore on Sunday.
In perhaps the most horrifically ironic result in MMA history, Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall.
After watching UFC 261, Dana White says you're an idiot if you think Kamaru Usman is boring.
Colby Covington wasn't impressed by Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 main event.