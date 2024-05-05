Bryan Ramos notches first career RBI for White Sox, before first career at-bat

New White Sox third baseman Bryan Ramos managed a nifty feat in his first career start on Sunday. He notched his first career RBI before his first career at-bat.

The interesting anomaly happened because Ramos lifted a sacrifice fly to center field in his first plate appearance.

Bryan Ramos gets his first career RBI in his first career plate appearance!! pic.twitter.com/zczGqaqmxC — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 5, 2024

The White Sox called Ramos up to the major leagues on Saturday to take Danny Mendick’s spot on the roster. Mendick went on the 10-Day IL with lower back tightness, retroactive to last Thursday.

Ramos was the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox farm system, per MLB Pipeline.

