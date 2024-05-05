Advertisement

Bryan Ramos notches first career RBI for White Sox, before first career at-bat

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read

New White Sox third baseman Bryan Ramos managed a nifty feat in his first career start on Sunday. He notched his first career RBI before his first career at-bat.

The interesting anomaly happened because Ramos lifted a sacrifice fly to center field in his first plate appearance.

The White Sox called Ramos up to the major leagues on Saturday to take Danny Mendick’s spot on the roster. Mendick went on the 10-Day IL with lower back tightness, retroactive to last Thursday.

Ramos was the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox farm system, per MLB Pipeline.

