How will Bryan Nardo handle first Oklahoma State football game day? Mike Gundy has an idea

STILLWATER — As he was being carried off the field by his team’s strength coach, Bryan Nardo realized he was better served calling his defense from the booth rather than the sideline.

“We got an interception, and before the end of the play, I was on the top of the numbers,” Nardo said of a 2014 game at Central Missouri when he was the defensive coordinator at Emporia State. “One of my best friends was our strength coach, and he picked me up and carried me off the field.”

That was the only time in a decade as a Division II coordinator that Nardo ever called a game from the sideline — and he only did it that day because the team’s headsets weren’t working. So he’ll be in the Boone Pickens Stadium booth on Saturday when Oklahoma State hosts Central Arkansas in the season opener, a 6 p.m. kickoff broadcast on ESPN+.

The Cowboy offense is going through a regenerative phase of its own with several new players, but a large piece of the team’s potential success this year is pinned on what the 37-year-old Nardo can do in his first season coordinating a Division I defense.

Though the Cowboy players and coaches have gotten to know Nardo well in his eight months in Stillwater, the game day personality of their first-year defensive coordinator remains a mystery.

“I’m gonna say that he’s gonna be pretty good, but you don’t really know til it happens,” said head coach Mike Gundy, who plucked Nardo from D-II Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania to lead the defense of a major-conference program.

“He’s knowledgeable about his craft. He has a calm demeanor. He doesn’t scream in practice, doesn’t yell, so I’m gonna guess he’s gonna be very similar to that on game day, which is kind of what I think gives you the best chance for success.”

Oklahoma State's Bryan Nardo will coordinate the OSU defense for the first time in the 6 p.m. season opener against Central Arkansas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Nardo’s description of his game day style reflects less calmness than Gundy portrays — thus, the moment at Central Missouri.

“I’m excitable. I celebrate,” Nardo said, further describing himself as “probably normal.”

Many of the OSU defenders were recruited by, and played for, Jim Knowles, then were under Derek Mason last year. As the Cowboys adapt to a third defensive coordinator in three years, they’re adjusting to yet another unique personality.

While Knowles was equal parts fiery and cerebral, Mason was a ball of pure energy, whether happy or angry. Nardo is calmer and more reserved — usually.

“He’s a sweet, passionate man,” super-senior linebacker Justin Wright said. “I say sweet, but he can get mean sometimes. But I love him.”

Nardo falls in line with his predecessors when it comes to a passion for relationships, something the players quickly came to value in their new leader.

“He cares about family more than anything,” redshirt sophomore safety Kendal Daniels said. “You can only do so much on a football field. The season’s gonna be over like that, so being able to be with Coach Nardo and see him every day is a big thing for me.”

As Nardo has spent the last several months replacing OSU’s 4-2-5 scheme with his 3-3-5, a major focus has been on simplicity.

Not out of necessity, but out of normalcy.

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo greets players during stretching during an Oklahoma State University football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Aug., 2, 2023.

“It’ll be simple for as long as I’m here,” Nardo said. “Now we can add stuff to it. … You plug and play the different pieces. Sometimes we joke about how sometimes we can have independent contractors, because what they do doesn’t matter to this person over here.

“But it all ties together, and when they understand what everyone’s doing, that’s when it becomes really fun.”

Nardo has seen the benefits of the simplicity in his players’ reaction time during preseason camp, and their ability to adjust to things they haven’t seen before.

“We try to keep it as simple as possible and with as much carryover as possible for a majority of the positions,” he said. “Obviously there are some where there’s always gonna be some kind of a change. But if you look at Defense A, we can run B, C and D right off of it and it doesn’t change much for nine people.”

Nardo has been pleased with the pace at which his new players have picked up the scheme, which has unique facets not used in most typical defenses.

“They care and they wanna do it,” Nardo said. “They’re training to be professional athletes, so when they want to learn something and they want to come in and get better, they attack it every day.

“We’re constantly building. I feel really good about where we are. I feel really good about their understanding. But I don’t ever want to settle.”

OSU vs. Central Arkansas

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN+)

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo during an OSU spring football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, April 17, 2023.

