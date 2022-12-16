It sounds like the Seahawks will be without one of their defensive depth pieces for the rest of the season.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers that Bryan Mone suffered “an ACL injury” in the first quarter.

“Big Mone, he hurt his knee,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “We can’t say everything, but it’s a significant knee injury… He had a legitimate knee injury. It’s an ACL injury.”

Mone was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field.

The Seahawks already had injury issues at defensive tackle with Al Woods out due to an Achilles injury.

Mone has appeared in 13 games this season with three starts, recording 25 total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss.

Bryan Mone suffered ACL injury against 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk