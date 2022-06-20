Bryan Mone signs two-year extension with Seahawks

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone is set to stick around Seattle for a while.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mone signed a two-year extension with the Seahawks. The deal is worth $12 million and includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Mone is playing this season on an exclusive rights free agent tender, so the deal ties him to the team through the 2024 season.

Mone signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played in four games as a rookie. He appeared in 24 games over the last two seasons and has 48 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble during his time with the NFC West club.

