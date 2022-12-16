Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone was injured with 7:19 remaining in the first quarter.

49ers offensive lineman Jake Brendel drove Mone into the ground on a 3-yard run by Christian McCaffrey, with Mone’s left knee bending awkwardly underneath him. Mone immediately grabbed his knee.

Mone needed assistance off the field, unable to put weight on his left leg. He went into the blue medical tent before being carted to the locker room shortly thereafter.

The Seahawks have ruled out Mone with a knee injury.

Mone started with Al Woods inactive with an Achilles’ injury. So, Mone’s departure has left the Seahawks thin at the position.

Seattle will call on Quinton Jefferson to help fill in.

Bryan Mone carted off after first quarter knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk