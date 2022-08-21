Bryan Hoeing hit hard in MLB debut as Miami Marlins routed by Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryan Hoeing’s MLB debut on Saturday started about as good as he could have hoped. The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, a groundball specialist, got Mookie Betts to hit a groundout to shortstop Miguel Rojas for an easy out.

After that? Trouble ensued.

Hoeing lasted just three innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits (including a pair of three-run home runs) in the Miami Marlins’ 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Miami is now 52-68 on the season. The Dodgers are now 83-36.

Hoeing, the Marlins’ fourth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Louisville, is just the fourth pitcher in Marlins history to give up at least seven earned runs in his MLB debut, joining Elih Villanueva (eight earned runs in three innings on June 15, 2011), Joe Fontenot (seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings on May 23, 1998) and Kurt Miller (seven earned runs in four innings on June 11, 1994).

Seven of the eight hits Hoeing allowed came on his sinker, his primary pitch. This included the home runs to Will Smith in the first inning and Justin Turner in the third inning.

After getting Betts to ground out to begin his MLB career, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back singles before Smith, Hoeing’s college teammate at one point at Louisville, launched his home run to left field to put Miami in an early 3-0 hole.

Hoeing rebounded in the second inning, working around a Cody Bellinger one-out walk by getting Austin Barnes to hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Dodgers then opened the third inning with three consecutive singles — Betts beating the shift, Trea Turner on an infield hit and Freeman beating the shift to drive in a run — before Justin Turner hit his home run.

Hoeing’s debut came as the Marlins’ rotation continues to take hits this season. Miami placed left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett, who was scheduled to start Saturday, on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain that Mattingly said Garrett sustained playing catch Friday. Hoeing, who spent all of last season with High A Beloit and made it to Triple A a month into this season, flew to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Max Meyer and Cody Poteet both had season-ending Tommy John surgery. Jordan Holloway also had elbow surgery. Trevor Rogers is on the injured list with back spasms. And Daniel Castano is on the concussion IL.

The Marlins were also without Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera for about two months earlier this season as they respectively dealt with a left forearm strain and right elbow tendonitis.

And that doesn’t even factor in one-time top prospect Sixto Sanchez, who hasn’t pitched in a live game since his start in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 8, 2020, as he deals with a lingering shoulder injury.

As for the offense...

The Marlins were shut out for the 13th time this season and have now gone 21 consecutive games scoring four runs or fewer. They are the first team with a stretch at least that long since the Baltimore Orioles in September 1992. The MLB record is 26 games, done four times.

Miami loaded the bases in the first inning on a Joey Wendle leadoff single and consecutive two-out walks by JJ Bleday and Brian Anderson. Both were stranded when Dustin May, pitching in his first MLB game of the season, struck out Nick Fortes.

The Marlins, who struck out 15 times total on Saturday, wouldn’t get another baserunner until after May left the game when Jon Berti hit an infield single against reliever Caleb Ferguson in the sixth inning.