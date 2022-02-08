Bryan Harsin Watch: Pete Thamel provides a possible timeline

With each passing day, the anticipation mounts for the solution to the situation brewing on the Auburn campus. First-year head coach Bryan Harsin has been on vacation following his 6-7 season and wrapping up the 2022 recruiting class. Truth be told that class was wrapped up in December during the early signing period.

With word that Jay Gogue and the administration were investigating the leader of the football program, tension began to mount. Harsin has been on vacation since he left the Senior Bowl early last week. This has all taken place in his absence on the Plains. We could soon have some sort of closure, one way or the other.

ESPN College Football Insider Pete Thamel was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” where he gave some insight into a possible timeline.

That’s the variable nobody has a good feel for (it). There is an SEC coaches meeting on Thursday in Birmingham, and the head coaches of the SEC will be attending in person,” Thamel said.

“There are plenty of subplots without this but you would think Auburn wouldn’t want Bryan Harsin to go to that meeting with all of this swirling around. You would think there would be some type of a decision, one way or another, before then. He’s scheduled to return from his vacation out of the country on Wednesday.”

Thamel went on to say they should have a decision in the 48 hours but “it’s Auburn, so you never know.”

It is wild that the head coach that signed on just 14 months ago is about to be the latest one-and-done coach in the SEC. This conversation likely doesn’t happen if running back Tank Bigsby stays in bounds. We would likely be discussing a contract extension.

