Bryan Harsin updates status of Owen Pappoe and TD Moultry ahead of Geoegia game

Bryan Harsin is hopeful that Auburn starting linebacker Owen Pappoe will return to action this week, but the status of Pappoe is still unclear ahead of Auburn’s matchup with Georgia Saturday.

Pappoe has missed the last two games against Georgia State and LSU after suffering an injury against Penn State. He is one of Auburn’s two permanent captains and was off to a strong start to the season before his injury, making 15 tackles before leaving with his injury.

Whether he is able to play Saturday will be a game-time decision.

“I hope he does this week,” Harsin said. “I hope that he would’ve last week as well. It’s just — it kind of comes down to game time.”

Harsin was also unsure if T.D. Moultry will be available for Auburn Saturday.

“I don’t know if T.D. will be here or not this week, and I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Moultry was not with the team in Baton Rouge on Saturday. He has been one of Auburn’s top pass rushers this season, his three sacks are tied for the team lead. He also has 23 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries.

Harsin was also asked about the health of running back Tank Bigsby, who has just 27 carries over the past two weeks.

“Tank is fine,” Harsin said.

Auburn’s game against Georgia kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will be on CBS.

