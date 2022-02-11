Bryan Harsin releases statement on his return for 2022

After it was reported that Bryan Harsin would indeed be retained as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers football program, president Jay Gogue and Harsin released statements on Friday.

I am pleased to report that the evaluation of concerns raised regarding our football program is complete. I am equally pleased to confirm that Bryan Harsin remains our head football coach. – Gogue on Harsin

We can finally put to bed the speculation surrounding his job status and focus on the task at hand. The football program has work to do ahead of beginning spring football in the coming months. There is still the matter of addressing the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach vacancy, as well as trying to retain cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge.

The full statement from Bryan Harsin:

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

This has been one of the hardest weeks of my career and it had nothing to do with my coaching ability. The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification. Their resolve through this experience has been incredible but also completely expected. We saw and felt the worst of the worst in some people. Fortunately, we also saw the best of the best in others and we will always be grateful for the support of so many through a very difficult time – our players, staff, the Auburn family, and many others.

I know who I am as a husband, father and football coach and cooperated fully throughout this process. I believe that every challenge in life is an opportunity to grow and learn. This is no different. Every day we’re not moving forward together is a step in the wrong direction. In order for us to take the Auburn program where we all want it to go we must, at all levels, commit to each other and this great university that we all love. I’m confident we can get there under the leadership of Dr. Gogue, incoming President Roberts, Allen Greene, and our Board of Trustees.

I’m proud to be your head coach and appreciate the opportunity to lead the incredible group of young men in our locker room. War Eagle!