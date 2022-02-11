Bryan Harsin’s meeting with school officials was ‘benign’ per reports

As it seems to be a daily ritual, we have another update on the Bryan Harsin saga. Frankly, it feels as though we are heading backward instead of forward.

While there has been no decision made, one report indicates that Bryan Harsin has met with school officials. According to the source, Harsin had a ‘benign’ meeting where no general direction has been indicated. Essentially the future status of the Auburn head coach remains up in the air.

Recently Pete Thamel reported that a decision could be made on Wednesday prior to the scheduled meeting between all SEC coaches, but that deadline has come and gone.

He attended the coaches meeting at SEC headquarters on Wednesday and upon his departure wouldn’t make any public comments on his job security. While Harsin’s future with the Tigers remains in doubt, there are other matters that need to be attended to within the football program.

Following the abrupt resignation of Austin Davis, Auburn remains without an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. With the team set to play in the “A-Game” on Apr. 9, this gives them less than two months to get someone in place.

Most recently it was reported that Harsin was unable to get closure on what the numbers will look like for the replacement hire. With his vacation and the current investigation into his job status, this likely was put on the backburner for the time being. Given the team has five quarterbacks on the roster with no clear-cut starter for the 2022 season, they should pick up the pace on bringing in a new coordinator.

Or perhaps they plan on moving on from Harsin in which they would likely have to get a start on the head coach search. Either way, the clock is ticking on the administration.

List