Bryan Harsin in trouble at Auburn, Miami swipes Gattis from Michigan, murder over mayo

The college football offseason is never dull thanks to programs like Auburn. Last offseason, the Tigers cut a huge check to Gus Malzahn to leave. Now the Tiger brass is reportedly trying to dig up buyout money for coach Bryan Harsin after he wrapped up his first season on the plains. Who will they turn to if Harsin is indeed done at Auburn?

Jim Harbaugh will have to replace his DC and now his OC after Josh Gattis was swooped up by the Miami Hurricanes. What does this move mean for both programs moving forward?

Dan and Pat also have a "Weekend and Bernie's" story out of Ireland and a Mayo Murder out of Iowa.

