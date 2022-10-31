Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn head coach
Auburn announced the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin coached the Tigers in just 21 games, finishing with a 9-12 record.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference. Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29.
The Bryan Harsin era in Auburn has come to an end.
Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker says that there is plenty of things for his team to work on ahead of Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
Auburn is 3-5 this year after a lopsided loss to Arkansas.
