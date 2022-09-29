Bryan Harsin expects Donovan Kaufman to play Saturday against LSU

Auburn could receive a boost in the secondary for their game with LSU on Saturday.

During Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, head coach Bryan Harsin revealed that safety Donovan Kaufman is listed as “day-to-day”, but is expected to play Saturday, barring any setbacks.

“(Kaufman) just wasn’t able to go last week. Tried to work through it, and really was not able to get the reps during the week of practice that he needed to go out there and play,” Harsin said. “He is day-to-day, but fully expect him to be ready to go.”

Kaufman’s presence will be needed on Saturday, as Auburn is still looking to gain an identity in the secondary. The Tigers have solid players in Zion Puckett and Keionte Scott in the defensive backfield but are struggling as a unit to interrupt the opposing passing game. Through four games, Auburn’s secondary has yet to record an interception and has broken up just 14 passes.

Kaufman has made 12 stops so far on the 2022 season, with two pass breakups.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Game preview with LSU Wire's Tyler Nettuno

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire