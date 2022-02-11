Bryan Harsin expected to be retained, what’s next for Auburn?

It feels like this situation is moving swiftly by the second. After the future of head coach Bryan Harsin on the Plains looked grim, it appears that there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

According to a report from Pete Thamel and Chris Low of ESPN, Harsin is expected to be retained. An announcement should come later on Friday. This situation should be awkward at all right?

From me a @ClowESPN: Auburn officials are expected to announce today they are keeping coach Bryan Harsin. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 11, 2022

Take this with a grain of salt as we have seen other reports stating that a firing was ‘imminent’ and those haven’t come to fruition as of yet. Much like the football team, we will operate under the idea that it is business as usual. With that being said, what is next for Auburn and the football program?

Retain Zac Etheridge

The first order of business for Bryan Harsin will be ensuring that cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge stays on the Plains. It was recently reported that he was among the top candidates to take the same role with an SEC rival, the Georgia Bulldogs.

If recruiting was a growing concern under the watch of Harsin, losing his No. 1 recruiter would be a blow he can’t afford. Especially considering what has gone on over the last week with the head coach. Do whatever it takes but keeping Etheridge is priority No. 1.

What about priority No. 2?

Find a QB coach/offensive coordinator

As we have noted on multiple occasions, the Auburn football program needs to fill a huge void on the staff. Austin Davis recently stepped down from his post as the quarterbacks’ coach and offensive coordinator after serving in that role for less than two months. The administration needs to move swiftly with giving Harsin the parameters under which he can hire his next assistant.

Where they go at this point could be up in the air. Perhaps looking to the NFL for a quarterbacks coach that can call plays for Harsin’s offense. Or perhaps he can poach a quarterback coach from another staff at the collegiate level. We will dive into more options soon.

The coordinator situation and keeping Etheridge should be a the very top of the list with this saga coming to a close.