Bryan Harsin does not name players of the game after a loss

Bryan Harsin is all about creating a specific type of culture at Auburn.

Since he took the job, he has been trying to shift how this football program views success moving forward. Losing is not a part of his vision for the Auburn football program.

He started his Monday press conference by saying, “We didn’t have any players of the game. We don’t do that in a loss.”

The past two weeks, he started his press conference by mentioned who stood out in the game and named a few players by name. In his press conference following Auburn’s 28-20 loss to Penn State, he mentioned that some players played well but Auburn will not have players of the game after the team falls short.

Auburn hosts Georgia State at 3:00 PM CT at Jordan Hare Stadium this Saturday.

