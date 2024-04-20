Bryan hangs on to Puntacana lead with last hole birdie

Wesley Bryan held on to the lead at the PGA Tour's Puntacana Championship on Saturday. (ANDY LYONS)

Wesley Bryan birdied the 18th hole to lead by a shot from Kevin Tway after the third round at the PGA Tour's Puntacana Championship on Saturday.

Bryan, who has led after each round at the tournament in Dominican Republic, made five bogeys in a roller-coaster two under-par round of 70 in gusty conditions on the Corales course.

But his seven-foot putt on the final hole gave him seven birdies for the day and ensured he heads into Sunday's final round still on top of the leaderboard despite an excellent round of 66 from Tway.

Tway, from Oklahoma, was in dominant form on the front nine, starting with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and again at the third and fourth before he drained a 12-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 seventh.

After getting to seven-under for his round with birdies on the 10th and 12th he bogeyed the par-4 15th but carded his second straight round of 66.

"I've grown up in the wind and I've got a lot of experience playing tournaments in wind. Just try to stay patient and try to play good tomorrow," said Tway, who is looking for his second career win on the PGA Tour.

Canada's Taylor Pendrith had the round of the day shooting a seven-under, bogey-free round of 65 including three straight birdies from the sixth hole onwards.

"Been hitting it really nice this week. It's been super windy, so hitting a lot of like little flighted shots that I'm comfortable with. Haven't really put myself in too many difficult positions around the greens," the Canadian said. "It's been good, been smooth. Made some putts, so that helps."

Justin Lower, who shot 71, was level with Pendrith, two shots off the lead.

Billy Horschel put himself in contention for Sunday with a round of 66 leaving him three shots off the lead.

