Who is Bryan Ellis? Alabama football reportedly hiring Georgia Southern OC as tight ends coach

Alabama football has finally filled its coaching staff.

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide are reportedly hiring Georgia Southern offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis to coach tight ends, according to multiple reports on Monday. The move comes the same day it was reported that Deboer hired Baylor's Chris Kapilovic to coach offensive line.

Ellis replaces Nick Sheridan, who was elevated from tight ends coach to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after former Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb left for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Ellis, who also coached quarterbacks at Georgia Southern, led one of the most prolific passing offenses in college football last season, as the Eagles ranked 13th nationally in passing offense (302.2 yards per game). He played quarterback at UAB from 2007-11, completing 299 of 542 career passes for 3,697 yards with 27 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. He has never been a tight ends coach in his coaching career.

Here's everything to know about Ellis as Alabama looks to finalize its offensive coaching staff:

Who is Bryan Ellis?

Ellis spent the past two seasons as the Eagles' offensive coordinator after serving as the co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Western Kentucky in 2021 and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Hilltoppers from 2019-20.

Ellis also has Power Five coaching experience, serving as the quarterbacks coach at USC in 2018. He was also an offensive assistant for the Trojans in 2017.

The 35-year-old offensive coach started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UAB, his alma mater, before working in multiple roles at Western Kentucky from 2013-16, including passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

Bryan Ellis coaching career

Ellis led one of the most prolific passing attacks in the country last season at Georgia Southern, as the Eagles ranked 13th nationally in passing offense (302.2 yards per game).

Ellis was also the co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky in 2021, the season in which now-New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe broke the NCAA record for single-season passing yards (5,967) and passing touchdowns (62).

Ellis was also the quarterbacks coach at USC in 2018, the season after Sam Darnold was selected 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Trojans elected to start J.T. Daniels as a true freshman, becoming only the second true freshman quarterback to start USC's season opener. Daniels just finished his college career at Rice after playing seven seasons at four programs.

